3 local schools get over $3M in state grants to expand career tech education

STEM School

The Dayton Regional STEM School has been approved for a $1 million grant to support its engineering and health science career pathways program.

The school plans to purchase patient simulators, anatomy and dissection tables, microscopes, stethoscopes, robotics, 3D printers, hand tools, and more.

“By expanding these labs, we will have the tools and resources needed to offer more industry-recognized credentials to our students before they graduate,” said Stephanie Adams Taylor, director of strategic partnerships for Dayton Regional STEM School.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The multi-year grant program will allow the school to expand its labs, purchase equipment, develop curriculum and credentialing opportunities, and execute its career pathways programming.

“We plan to expand the footprint of our health and engineering laboratories and outfit them with industry-grade equipment, technology, and classroom materials that will support our curriculum and project-based learning model,” Adams Taylor said.

Explore Dayton STEM school sets groundbreaking date for Kettering elementary

Huber Heights

Huber Heights City Schools will receive $2 million from the Career Technical Education Equipment grant program to fund renovations at Wayne High School.

These upgrades will accommodate design/engineering pathway courses, as well as the equipment and training for staff to support these programs, according to Superintendent Jason Enix. The grant will allow the district to purchase equipment for automation, robotics, and 3D printing education.

“This grant creates opportunities to expand CTE offerings for HHCS, including updating our current classrooms and equipment to support these courses,” Enix said. “Grant funds, especially this large of a grant, provide the initial infrastructure and resource needs to develop these programs that would not have been possible utilizing district funds.”

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Enix said the money will pay to update the current engineering lab and to remodel space that is part of the old Wayne HS, attached to the new Career Technology Center building, to create a second manufacturing lab.

Enix noted results from the district’s use of the YouScience aptitude and career discovery program has shown student interest in technical education options.

“This is a great opportunity to utilize our YouScience data showing student aptitude for engineering/manufacturing, and providing pathways in these programs for college-bound students, as well as workforce preparation,” he said.

Last summer, the district celebrated completion of its new Career Technology Center, which offers programming in the HVAC, welding and construction trades. This programming is staffed, managed, and funded by the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District is due to receive $271,000 in funding to prepare students for entry into the local and statewide technology workforce.

“This unique opportunity allows our students to participate in internships while in high school, learn in-demand skills, and earn industry credentials before graduation,” said district spokeswoman Corina Denny. “These skills and certifications will position our students for careers in the software development field.”

The Career Technical Education Equipment grant will cover the costs to outfit two computer labs with technology hardware, networking, and furniture, and will fund the district’s TechSmart curriculum and learning platform.

Funds will also go toward teacher training, support, credentialing, and continued professional development, along with internship coordination, management, and project development.

Yellow Springs says it plans to renovate the existing Mills Lawn Elementary School and the existing high school and add onto the existing buildings. According to Denny, the district will begin renovations and new construction in January, incorporating technology spaces into the design.