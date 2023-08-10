Huber Heights schools celebrate opening of new Career Tech Center

HUBER HEIGHTS — Just in time for a new school year to begin next week, the Huber Heights City School District celebrated the completion of its new Career Technology Center on Thursday.

A joint effort between Huber Heights City Schools and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, the $8.5 million project was funded entirely by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Programs (ESSER) funding allocated by the federal government to schools across the country.

Explore Huber Heights schools seeking largest property tax increase among area districts in a decade

ESSER funds may be used to purchase real property and perform construction for improvements to land, buildings, or equipment that meet the overall purpose of ESSER, which is “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to” the COVID-19 pandemic.

HHCS’s new career tech center will offer programming in the HVAC, welding, and construction trades.

According to Superintendent Jason Enix, around 20 students can enroll in each program, depending on demand. Enix said entering into this school year, each program is at or near capacity at this point.

“There’s still some wiggle room with that,” Enix said, adding that the max per program is about 25. “(Wayne High School Principal Brent Carey) made a comment earlier that once kids who aren’t in the program see this, we’re going to have a hard time keeping spots open.”

Mayor Jeff Gore said Thursday that the CTC programming will offer another option for students who may not want to attend college, but who want to find a successful career path that works for them.

“Not every student wants to go to college,” Gore said. “And I think that as a country and as a state, we’ve failed those kids and let them fall behind because we haven’t offered given them that education option [...] I think this is well past due.”

Gore said the center is also a great asset for the city of Huber Heights as a whole.

“There’s something special about Huber Heights and anything that we can do to keep our residents and students here is a great thing,” he said. “Because that’s really what makes a community — people who are invested in that community.”