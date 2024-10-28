3 new spots to eat, drink in Miamisburg

🍕 Red Bird Pizza

Red Bird Pizza, a new East Coast inspired pizzeria, opened Oct. 22 at 18 N. Second St. in Miamisburg.

The first week featured a limited menu with three pies (cheese, pepperoni and white), chocolate chip cookies and chocolate chip banana bread muffins with a cookie butter center.

“Our team is small,” said Christian Clothier, who owns the pizza shop with his neighbor, Ife Olaore. “We want to be protective over the energy that we have, so if that means we make 50 pizzas at night until we find the right person, then that’s what we’ll do. Hopefully people can understand that our goal is ultimately quality and doing something special.”

Red Bird Pizza is a tribute to Clothier’s grandmothers. Their names are etched in the counter of the pizza shop.

The name of the pizzeria comes from his late grandmother, Betty Livingston, who was obsessed with cardinals.

His 94-year-old grandmother, Daphne Clothier, is reflected through the pizza itself. He recalled several memories of enjoying pizza with his grandmother and her obsession with pizza. If she didn’t live in New Jersey, Clothier said Red Bird Pizza would be her go-to spot.

Red Bird Pizza will be open this week 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

🍣 SushiNero

SushiNero, a new Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant with sushi, small plates and entrees, is open at 20 S. First St. in Miamisburg.

The chef at SushiNero is originally from Japan and had lived in Spain for a period of time. That’s how owner Lauren Stites got the idea to open a Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant. She said there are many similarities between Japan and Spain in regards to the use of seafood like squid and octopus in their cuisines that they plan to play into.

Must try items include the Iberian Roll, Karaage Fried Chicken with gochujang sauce and Pork belly with tamarind salsa. The restaurant offers some Americanized dishes including a burger with an Asian twist.

SushiNero recently started offering lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The dinner menu is available 3 to 9 p.m.

“We encourage people to grab a cocktail, share a couple of plates with friends, but if you want an entree we have that as well,” Stites said.

Customers can expect a lot of tequila-focused cocktails and fun infusions. Stites is looking forward to infusing Spanish things into rice wine or making rice washed bourbon and using it in cocktails.

🍺 Entropy Brewing

Entropy Brewing Co., a 10,000-square-foot brewpub in Miamisburg featuring an indoor playground, outdoor patio and a speakeasy in the basement, is open at 26 S. Main St.

The brewery features a total of 16 taps including beer, cold brew coffee and a margarita mix. Customers can order cocktails, mocktails, wine or champagne. Nonalcoholic canned beer, soda and juice is available as well.

As for the food, the brewery features elevated bar food with a southwest twist.

The menu has a variety of dips such as guacamole, salsa, queso and corn dip, as well as tacos, burgers and sandwiches.

“We want to have heavy vegan and vegetarian options, as well as gluten free,” said Brianna Joo, who owns the brewery with her husband, Jordan. “We really care about people’s restrictions and want you to be able to eat here.”

Entropy is “the temperature of how chaotic something is,” Jordan said. “The more chaotic something is the higher the entropy.”

With the beer, playground and patio, the Springboro natives said they are expecting the space to have a little bit of entropy.

The brewery is open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Brunch is available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.