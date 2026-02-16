Breaking: Police: Woman dead after shots fired during burglary in Tipp City

3-vehicle crash closes I-70 East near I-75

1 hour ago
Interstate 70 East is closed due to a three-vehicle crash near Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

Traffic can move onto I-75, but cannot continue through on I-70 East, Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers said.

The crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. near the I-70 east ramp to I-75 North.

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured heavy fog near Interstate 70 and Interstate 75 in Montgomery County Monday morning on Feb. 16, 2026. Photo courtesy ODOT.

Two cars and a semi-truck were involved. Minor injuries have been reported, but additional details were not available.

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed heavy fog in the area. A dense fog alert is in effect in the region until 11 a.m.

It is not clear if the weather played a role in the crash.

We will update this story as more information is released.

