3-vehicle crash closes I-70 East near I-75

The crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. near the I-70 east ramp to I-75 North.

Two cars and a semi-truck were involved. Minor injuries have been reported, but additional details were not available.

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed heavy fog in the area. A dense fog alert is in effect in the region until 11 a.m.

It is not clear if the weather played a role in the crash.

