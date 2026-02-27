3 years after woman’s death Dayton police still seek tips in hit-and-run

An investigation determined Anderson was hit and dragged by a vehicle, according to Dayton police. The driver was not on the scene when officers arrived.

“We understand this loss continues to impact Ms. Anderson’s family and our community,” said Dayton police. “We are committed to following the evidence wherever it leads and to seeking answers in this case.”

People can call Detective Timothy Rizer at 937-333-1142 or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

“Someone may have seen or heard something that seemed insignificant at the time,” police said. “Even the smallest detail could be important.”