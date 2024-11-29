32 events to keep you busy in December

“O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy” with James and Jamesy will stop at the Victoria Theatre on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Combining British propriety with an unabashed love for the unexpected, London’s three-time Impresario Award-winning duo steep an outrageously funny and brilliantly inventive show reminiscent of classic British pantos. $45-$76. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

The Harlem Globetrotters return to the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. Watch in awe as players go head-to-head in an exhilarating battle of skills featuring epic dunks, jaw-dropping four-point shots and more. $38-$416. 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a Bridgerton-themed ball at On Par Entertainment, 4464 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, on Dec. 31 at 6:45 p.m. The event will include gourmet foods, cocktails and a live orchestra. Strict dress code is required: 19th-century attire or similar. No jeans allowed. $300 for Dukes and Duchesses includes full access to all the food, front row seating for most of the shows, seats at the table for the ball, drinks and skips the line for all entertainment. $225 for Earls and Countesses includes full access to all the food, drinks and entertainment. $200 for The Ton includes full access to all food, drinks and entertainment. The Ton is standing room only. www.onparbar.com.

DANCE

The Christmas Dance for the Needy will be at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Bring personal and paper products to donate such as deodorant, toothpaste, tooth brushes, shampoo, sanitary napkins, toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels, or cleaning items. Do not bring food items to donate. Music will be provided by The Casuals Band. $14 for members. $15 for non-members. 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

The Christmas is in the Air variety show will occur at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy, on Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. This event is a Broadway-style song and dance variety production, wrapped up in a warm, fun, and feel-good holiday storyline told by two of Santa’s favorite elves. This performance is a family “snow globe come to life” experience. $30-$55. www.arbogastpac.com.

“The Nutcracker” returns to the Schuster Center on Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 2:30 p.m. The timeless story of Clara’s magical Christmastime journey returns to the stage, set to Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score performed live by the Dayton Philharmonic. $8-$112. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

A New Year’s Eve Dance will be at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. The New Year’s Eve countdown and champagne toast will be at 6 p.m. as the group celebrates the Czech-Slovak New Year’s. Dancing will be from 3-7 p.m. with music from the Frank Moravcik Band. $25 for members. $26 for non-members. 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

FESTIVALS

The Hot Chocolate Festival will take place at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road in Fairborn, on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, music and Santa. Free. hungerdaysftr@gmail.com.

FILM

An Evening with Steve Bognar will take place at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steve Bognar will present his recently remastered debut film “Personal Belongings.” Afterward, guests can stay for a Q&A with Bognar as well as a bonus film chronicling the life of his late partner Julia Reichert. $12.50. www.neonmovies.com.

Dayton Dinner Theater will present “A Christmas Story” at The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., on Dec. 18 from 6-9 p.m. Watch the movie while eating and drinking themed foods and drinks. There will be a short intermission for dessert and trivia. $36. 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

HOLIDAY

The 10th annual Ignite the Season event will be at Ignite Yoga, 669 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, on Dec. 5 from 6-9 p.m. The event will include small local businesses and artisans to help with holiday shopping. Free. www.igniteyogadayton.com.

The Friends of SICSA Holiday Bazaar will be held at the SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Road in Washington Township, on Dec. 6 from noon to 7 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for pet beds, blankets, toys and gifts for pet lovers. Santa will be available for photos on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 937-294-6505 or www.sicsa.org.

The Handmade Holiday event is back at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., on Dec. 6 from 5-9 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will feature local vendors selling one-of-a-kind items. Free. www.yellowcabtavern.com.

A Rosewood Holiday Arts Festival will take place at the Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Drive in Kettering, on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features artists, demonstrations, art activities, art exhibitions and the traditional Soup Bowl Fundraiser. Free. www.playkettering.org.

Holly Days at the Arcade are back downtown on Dec. 11, 12 and 13 from 3-8 p.m. The event will feature holiday shopping with 40 small business vendors, food trucks and sweet treats, live entertainment curated by Culture Works, family-friendly activities and performances, a cash bar, and holiday surprises. Free. www.arcadedayton.com.

A Dickens of a Christmas: Holiday Home Tour of the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District returns on Dec. 13, 14 and 15. Tour guides dressed in period costumes give information about the area and homes. The tour ends at the Bossler Masonion with a dessert. Tours typically sell out, so make reservations. $28. www.stanneshill.org.

The 2024 Christkindlmarkt or German Christmas Market returns to the Dayton Liederkranz Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. Vendors will offer handcrafted ornaments, beer steins, German collectible items, antiques, unique jewelry, note cards and gifts. Free. www.daytongermanclub.org.

The Mistletoe Magic Holiday Marketplace event will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get presents for loved ones from the many vendors and bring the kids to visit with Santa. $6. Free for children 12 and under. www.montcofair.com.

MUSIC

The Christmas with The Petersens concert will be at the Victoria Theatre on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Petersens are an American roots music band known for taking the music of the Ozarks to the world and bringing the world to come visit them in the Ozarks. $27-$69. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, with “The Lost Christmas Eve” Winter Tour on Dec. 7 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. $49-$214. 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

The Bach Society of Dayton will present the Sweet Sounds of the Holidays at the Kettering Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, on Dec. 8 from 4-5:30 p.m. The concert will feature the Kettering Children’s Choir Chorale and the Kettering Advent Ringers. $20-$30. Kids 12 and under are free. www.bachsocietyofdayton.org.

HoliDayton 2024 is back at The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., on Dec. 13 6:30-11:30 p.m. Hawthorne Heights will be headlining with a full performance of the “Silence in Black in White” album. $21.99 for general admission. $49.99 for VIP add-on tickets. 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

The Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Home for the Holidays concert will be at The Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., on Dec. 15 at 3 and 7 p.m. Special guests include the Gem City Ballet, Jennifer Fair (soprano) and Robert Rhodes (tenor). Santa will be available for photos from 4:30-7 p.m. Free. www.daytonmasoniccenter.org.

Enjoy the Sounds of the Seasons with the Air Force Band of Flight at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, on Dec. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. Free. www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

“‘TWAS - A Holiday Musical” will be performed at Sinclair College’s Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 401 W. Fourth St., on Dec. 19 and 20 at noon; Dec. 21 at 2, 4 and 7 p.m.; and Dec. 22 at 2 and 4 p.m. The musical is a family-friendly story of holidays explained by pets left alone on Christmas Eve.

OUTDOORS

The Dayton Turkey Trot will be at Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., on Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. There are 5K, half marathon, kids and virtual options. The Turkey Trot will raise money for the YWCA. Bill’s Donuts will be provided at the finish line. $12.99-$99.99. www.ohioruns.com/daytonturkeytrot.

Angel Night: An Evening of Song and Celebration will take place at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, on Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m. This is a self-guided drive-thru event, allowing visitors to see over 60 angels throughout the cemetery. All attendees are encouraged to bring a canned food item in support of the food pantry at St. Vincent de Paul. Free. 937-293-1221 or www.calvarycemeterydayton.org.

Enjoy a luminary walk at Aullwood Garden MetroPark, 955 Aullwood Road, on Dec. 7 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Celebrate winter with a holiday evening walk through Aullwood’s luminary-lit pathways and a tour of the house. Free. www.metroparks.org.

Celebrate a Victorian Christmas at Carriage Hill Farm, 7800 E. Shull Road in Huber Heights, on Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. From cards to holiday foods, various aspects of Christmas will be presented in this festive event. Free. www.metroparks.org.

The Santa is Coming! Themed Holiday Skate will be held at RiverScape MetroPark on Dec. 20 from 7-10 p.m. Dress up as Buddy the Elf or wear a holiday sweater on the ice with music and decorations from the movie. $10. www.metroparks.org.

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a display of luminaries at David’s Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road in Kettering, on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. Experience the a serene drive through the cemetery. Free. www.davidscemetery.com.

THEATER

The Human Race Theatre Company will present “A Frosty Night” at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., on Dec. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 15, 20 and 22 at 2 p.m. Sharon Frosty, Frosty the Snowman’s wife, knows that he’s up to no good and follows his trail to the North Pole. Will she catch him in the act? This show is adults-only. $20-$62. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.