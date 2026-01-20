33 animals rescued from Dayton home during neglect investigation

The home did not have running water and there were trash, animal feces and bugs throughout the residence, according to the humane society. Agents also found the remains of multiple deceased animals in the house.

The animals were reportedly kept in cramped cages, traps and carriers. Several enclosures had feces stacked so cats were pressed against the top of their cages, according to the humane society.

“As an organization, it absolutely breaks our hearts to see animals endure the level of neglect we witnessed in this case,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “This was not a sudden situation; it was neglect that clearly escalated over an extended period of time.”

Agents found eight of the 31 cats in a separate storage unit, which was not temperature controlled.

The homeowner, 69-year-old Gale Leibrock, was sleeping in his vehicle due to uninhabitable conditions in the home, according to the humane society.

Leibrock is facing eight counts of prohibition concerning companion animals and one count each of obstructing official business, falsification and carrying a concealed weapon in Dayton Municipal Court.

The obstructing and falsification charges are first-degree misdemeanors. The remaining charges are second-degree misdemeanors.

Leibrock is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

The City of Dayton has condemned the house, according to the humane society.

“We want people to understand that help is available, and we urge anyone who feels overwhelmed to seek assistance before conditions reach this point,” said Weltge. “Our mission is rooted in compassion — not only for animals, but for people — and we remain devoted to giving every animal in our care a second chance, even after surviving the most deplorable conditions imaginable.”

Once rescued, the animals began life-saving care at the humane society. All 33 animals had signs of severe neglect, infection, injuries and parasite infestation.

The animals are continuing to receive care at the Dayton Humane Rehabilitation Center.

Anyone interested in donating to the animals’ care can visit www.hsdayton.org/donate. People can report signs of neglect or animal abuse to the humane society at www.hsdayton.org/report.