37th Coats for Kids: How to get winter weather gear this year

Thousands of coats and other winter weather gear were collected during the 37th Coats for Kids campaign.
However, the coronavirus pandemic has changed how distribution will take place.
In cooperation with Catholic Social Services, Rush Transportation and Logistics and Cintas, coats and winter accessories will be delivered Thursday to seven area agencies. Those in need of a winter coat or accessory should contact one of the following seven organizations for information on how to get items for the upcoming winter season.
- Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, 937-223-7217
- St. Vincent De Paul, 937-222-5555
- House of Bread 937-226-1520
- Miami Valley Child Development Center, 937-226-5664 ext. 649
- University of Dayton ECHO Program, 937-238-7030
- Help Me Grow, 937-208-4769
- East End Community Services, 937-259-1898.