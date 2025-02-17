3rd man charged in Dayton stabbing, fight pleads guilty to misdemeanor

He was initially indicted on two counts of felonious assault. Both were second-degree felonies.

Harber is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.

He is accused of assaulting and stabbing a person on Oct. 28 on Delaware Avenue.

When police responded, they learned a man had been stabbed multiple times and a 14-year-old was punched and knocked unconscious, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Casings recovered at the scene indicated at least two guns were fired.

Police confirmed no one was struck by gunfire.

Two others, Tavion’te Nel’shon Howard and Dae’toine Amontaey Jamar Shells, were also charged in the fight.

Shells was granted intervention in lieu of conviction for one count of carrying concealed weapons. As a result, he will be supervised by the Montgomery County Probation Services Department for one to five years.

Howard pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability and was sentenced to up to five years of probation, according to court records.