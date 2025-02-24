Breaking: MISSING: Dayton police looking for 12-year-old boy

4 dogs killed, no injuries reported in Riverside house fire

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
Four dogs were killed in a house fire in Riverside Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, according to the Riverside Fire Department. The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

The house suffered an estimated $45,000 in damage, according to the fire department.

Dayton and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base fire departments provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

