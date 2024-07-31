4-H members show off their animals at the Greene County Fair

Breanna Coates is the Greene County Fair’s Sheep Princess, and is showing her two sheep, Jet and Dean, this week.

“I love showing my animals,” she said. “They’re pretty fun. I like watching other people show, too. I like learning and helping people.”

Coates has been showing animals at the fair for seven years. Now 15 years old, she’s helping other young children learn how to show animals themselves. Her siblings also show goats and hogs.

“Yesterday I was helping a little girl with her first time (showing),” she said. “It’s weird thinking that I was there seven years ago, that I was that little.”

The Greene County Fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 3 at the fairgrounds in Xenia. Daily gate admission is $8 and kids 9 and under are free with a paying adult. The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 120 Fairground Road.

The night before showing, Coates said she will wash and blow-dry her sheep, groom their wool, and give them some food and a little treat.

“They have a whole hair care routine for their legs. They seriously do,” Coates said. “Then all the shavings I need to get out, and then I brush them, make sure there’s no knots.”

Jet and Dean’s favorite pre-show treats are Twizzlers, Coates said.

One of the most important things to remember while showing sheep is not only to make eye contact with the judge, but staying calm when handling the animal, she said.

If I’m not calm and I’m stressed out, then he’ll be stressed out, because they can feel the emotions going through you,” Coates said. “It’s a little difficult, but I try, just because he’ll feel it and then he’ll start going nuts.”

For people coming out to enjoy the Greene County Fair, Coates said the No. 1 request is to please be respectful of the animals, the barn, and of other people.

“Most animals are OK with being petted. That’s fine. Like, I go around and pet other people’s animals, but don’t throw any plastic or anything. Don’t give them food they’re not supposed to have because that just sucks for the person.”

Enon Sparks showed her bunny, a Holland Lop named Oliver, earlier this week.

“I like being able to get to let other people see what you have done,” Sparks said.

Sparks, who is 9 years old, has earned a few ribbons in her very first Greene County Fair.

“I really liked judging,” she said. “Judging is where you got to judge four Californians. I came in second for that.”

Maggie Paris, 13, is also showing rabbits at the Greene County Fair. Her four rabbits are all named after characters in “How to Train Your Dragon,” including a baby black Rex named Toothless.

“I used to show goats but I didn’t really like that, so I switched to rabbits,” Paris said. “I like it when people come up to the table to pet the rabbits I have.”