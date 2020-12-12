4 more students test positive for coronavirus at Antioch College

Four more Antioch College students test positive for COVID-19, college officials reported Friday.
The additional cases were reported the day after Antioch College confirmed its second case of the academic year.
There are now five active coronavirus cases.
“The identified students are in isolation and contact tracing has been completed,” Christine Reedy, assistant director of communications stated in a release.
The school’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus was in early November, and the student has since recovered.
Antioch College as 116 full-time students on its Yellow Springs campus.
Students were asked to get tested for the coronavirus prior to arriving on campus for the start of the fall semester. In September, testing was required for all students and employees. In October, the college started randomly testing about 5% of students and employees weekly.
In-person classes will resume when the winter quarter starts in January.