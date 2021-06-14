4 OVI arrests made in Friday sobriety checkpoints, patrols

Four OVI arrests were made during sobriety checkpoints and patrols in Dayton Friday.
The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County had checkpoints near South Smithville Road and Linden Avenue and East Third and Terry streets.
At the South Smithville Road and Linden Avenue checkpoint, the taskforce saw 451 vehicles with 34 diverted, according to Dayton police. There was one OVI arrest made and one warrant served.
Just over a hundred vehicles were seen at the East Third and Terry streets checkpoint. Five vehicles were diverted and officers arrested one person for OVI.
During the saturation patrols, officers made 12 stops and two OVI arrests.
From Jan. 1, 2018, to June 1, there were 1,693 alcohol-related and 745 drug-related crashes reported in Montgomery County. Of those crashes, 173 were fatal, including 61 in Dayton.
During that same period, there were 60 OVI arrests within a one-mile radius of the proposed checkpoint, according to data gathered by the Dayton Police Department and Ohio Department of Public Safety.