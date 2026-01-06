4 people injured in Dayton crash on Sunday

A crash in Dayton on Sunday morning left four people injured, and one vehicle fled the scene.
Crews responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of East Siebenthaler Avenue and Zephyr Drive around 3:05 a.m., according to the Dayton Police Department.
A vehicle traveling east on East Siebenthaler Avenue tried to pass a Chevrolet Camaro, went into the westbound lane, corrected back to avoid another vehicle and hit the Camaro. The Camaro hit a utility pole, and the other vehicle hit a mailbox and drove off.
“There has been a bad wreck, a hit-and-run actually,” a caller said in a 911 call. “He was hit by a gray SUV with tinted windows.”
She said she could hear the first vehicle’s tires “screeching.”
The Camaro’s driver was transported to an area hospital with a possible injury, and is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, according to the police department.
Two passengers were transported to local hospitals with possible injuries, and a fourth occupant was also transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit are investigating this crash.
