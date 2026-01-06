Breaking: Attorney accused of stalking Oakwood teen, voyeurism facing nearly 100 charges

4 people injured in Dayton crash on Sunday

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

17 minutes ago
A crash in Dayton on Sunday morning left four people injured, and one vehicle fled the scene.

Crews responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of East Siebenthaler Avenue and Zephyr Drive around 3:05 a.m., according to the Dayton Police Department.

A vehicle traveling east on East Siebenthaler Avenue tried to pass a Chevrolet Camaro, went into the westbound lane, corrected back to avoid another vehicle and hit the Camaro. The Camaro hit a utility pole, and the other vehicle hit a mailbox and drove off.

“There has been a bad wreck, a hit-and-run actually,” a caller said in a 911 call. “He was hit by a gray SUV with tinted windows.”

She said she could hear the first vehicle’s tires “screeching.”

The Camaro’s driver was transported to an area hospital with a possible injury, and is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, according to the police department.

Two passengers were transported to local hospitals with possible injuries, and a fourth occupant was also transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit are investigating this crash.

