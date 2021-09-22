4 people killed in 3 crashes within 24 hours in Montgomery County this week

That evening, Dayton police also responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck at the intersection of Arcadia Boulevard and South Smithville Road.

Just before 5 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Tundra failed to yield the right of way while turning left on South Smithville Road and collided with a Honda motorcycle, according to the crash report.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old Dayton man, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and died, according to the report.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Two people were killed and another suffered critical injuries in a crash reported around 12:41 a.m. Monday in Moraine.

A 27-year-old Dayton man was driving a 2016 Honda Odyssey south in the 3000 block of Kettering Boulevard when he lost control, causing the minivan to go over the curb on the left side of road and into a tree, according to a crash report.

The driver and a 25-year-old Dayton man sitting in the front passenger seat both died. A second passenger was taken to Kettering Medical Center in critical condition.

Impairment is suspected, but Moraine police are continuing to investigate what led to the crash, according to the report.

We are working to confirm the victims’ families and next of kin have been notified before releasing their identifies.

As of Wednesday, 44 fatal crashes have been reported in Montgomery County this year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Of those crashes, 20 were drug or alcohol related and nine involved a motorcycle.

Montgomery County recorded 63 fatal crashes in 2020 and 41 in 2019, according to OSHP.