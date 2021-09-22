Candidate forum will let voters hear from Dayton, Harrison and Jefferson Twps. political hopefuls

The event will allow voters to hear first-hand from candidates who will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, said Tom Roberts, the moderator and the second vice president and chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Political Action Committee.

“Every election is critically important,” he said in a statement. “The candidates elected this November will make decisions at the local level that will affect our lives on a daily basis.”

Dayton City Commissioner Jeff Mims Jr. and retired Dayton firefighter Rennes Bowers are running for Dayton mayor.

Mims, a Democrat, and Bowers, a self-described biblical conservative, hope to succeed Mayor Nan Whaley, who is running for governor after deciding not to seek a third term.

Voters waited in long lines Tuesday to vote early at the Montgomery County Board of Election.

Four candidates are vying for two Dayton city commission seats: Current commissioner Darryl Fairchild, Shenise Turner-Sloss, Stacey Benson-Taylor and Scott Sliver.

Fairchild won his seat in a special election to fill the vacancy created when Joey Williams stepped down.

Turner-Sloss and Sliver unsuccessfully ran for the commission previously. Benson-Taylor is a political newcomer.

Incumbents Roy Mann Sr. and Mike McLaughlin face off against Sheila Back and Joseph Barnes in the Jefferson Twp. trustee race. Mann and Back hope to hang onto their seats.

Charles Waldron Jr. and Danielle Bradley are competing to finish out the unexpired term of Harrison Twp. Trustee Ron Casey, who died earlier this year.

Waldron was appointed to the position. But voters will decide who will fill the vacancy for the remaining two years of the four-year term.