4 restaurants announce closures this month in Dayton region

35 minutes ago
In the last two weeks, four restaurants in the Dayton region have announced they are permanently closing. Here’s what we know:

🥪 Flyboy’s Deli in Oakwood

After closing its downtown Dayton location in August 2023, Flyboy’s Deli will be closing its Oakwood location at 2515 Far Hills Ave. following business on April 20.

Owner Unice Kim, who had worked in and managed deli-style restaurants on the East Coast for 15 years before opening Flyboy’s with her husband, Steve Crandall, passed away earlier this year after battling cancer. Crandall, a retired Air Force colonel, suffered a major stroke last year and is still recovering in a long-term care facility.

Given the circumstances, the family has decided to close the deli, an April 9 Facebook post from the deli stated.

🍔 Frisch’s Big Boy in Beavercreek

Frisch’s Big Boy at 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

This news comes a year after Frisch’s Big Boy permanently closed a restaurant at 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

According to WCPO in Cincinnati, four Tri-State Frisch’s restaurants have closed within the week.

🍴 The Gourmet Deli in Dayton

The Gourmet Deli at Top of the Market on Webster Street in Dayton is permanently closed, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

Heather Mendelson-Goodrich, who’s family owned the deli, said although guests will no longer be able to visit during lunch time, they will remain open for meetings and events at Top of the Market. She said they would be happy to host groups of 15-500 in their Bistro, Loft or Warehouse space.

🍜 Time4Noodle

Time4Noodle at 4622 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights closed its doors after business on March 30, according to sign posted at the restaurant.

“After seven years of services, Time4Noodle will be served until this Saturday (3/30/2024),” the sign reads. “Thank you for your patronage, your friendships that have made us such a success. We will miss all of you.”

Time4Thai, a new Thai restaurant, is opening in the space. The owner plans to announce a grand opening soon.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

