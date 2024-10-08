4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-75

0 minutes ago
Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash that left northbound Interstate 75 closed Tuesday afternoon.

The highway has since reopened.

In a social media post, the Vandalia Division of Fire said that the crash was north of Northwoods Boulevard, involved multiple vehicles and trapped more than one person inside.

Four people were transported to the hospital, two of which had serious injuries, the post said. The other two had “non-life-threatening injuries,” the division said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol couldn’t confirm the number of vehicles involved, but said that five tow trucks had been called to remove the vehicles.

Highway patrol and Vandalia crews were joined on the scene by crews from Butler Twp., Huber Heights and Harrison Twp.

