43 cats removed from local animal rescue due to unsanitary conditions, overcrowding

“While investigating, officers found over 100 cats, many of which had serious upper respiratory infections, in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions. The poor air quality prevented the animals from receiving proper medical care,” the release stated.

Officers removed 43 cats and will continue to work with Our Farm Sanctuary to improve the conditions of the rescue and properly treat the remaining cats.

Miami County Animal Control officers previously responded to the rescue in May 2022 and August 2023 based on volunteer complaints of unsanitary conditions and overcrowding. Our Farm Sanctuary was warned each time to improve the conditions and reduce the number of animals in their car, the release stated.

“Even with the best intentions, many times rescues find themselves in a position where they are overwhelmed and unable to provide quality care for their animals,” said Craft, “In this case after multiple attempts to work with Our Farm Sanctuary we had no choice but to execute the search warrant and take legal action to protect the animals in their care.”

Charges are pending.

“We are so thankful for those community members who stepped up and reported the conditions at the rescue so that we were able to do our job to protect the welfare of Miami County animals,” said Craft.

The cats seized will be available for adoption after they have received appropriate medical care, including spaying/neutering. Adoption applications will not be accepted for these cats until they are cleared for adoption. Updates about adoptable cats will be posted at www.miamicountyohio.gov/110/animalshelter.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the county animal shelter at animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov.