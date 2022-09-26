5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

The 47-person team deployed from the task force facility on Old Springfield Road in Vandalia. A total of 14 vehicles were hauling boats, water, personal protective equipment, and all supplies necessary to respond to any emergency or hazardous situation, Ohio Task Force 1 personnel said Saturday.

According to Task Leader Jack Reall, the team will drive to the southern Tennessee area, or potentially as far as Georgia, where they’ll find a hotel for the night before getting back on the road Sunday morning. Reall said the original plan was to then head to the south of Georgia, but noted that plans are fluid at this point.

Dayton’s Girls in Aviation Day seeks to inspire girls to pick flight jobs

An annual event promoting aviation to girls was held Sunday for the first time at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, bringing a retired NASA astronaut, pilots and other experts together to help foster the next generation of aviators.

“The Girls in Aviation Day happens annually every year around the country with all different Women in Aviation chapters, but this is the first one we’ve done here at the museum,” said Ashley Ringer, president of the Huffman Prairie Chapter of Women in Aviation International.

It was organized in partnership between the Huffman Prairie and Wright chapters of Women in Aviation International, along with the National Aviation Hall of Fame and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Storks Nest Baby Pantry is expanding

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Since the 1980s Dayton Right to Life has maintained a Stork Nest Baby pantry in its offices.

“Each week, over 35 families visit our location for assistance with diapers, formula, and other baby necessities,” says executive director Margie Christie.

Christie says due to rising transportation costs and other societal changes, her organization has seen an increased need in under-served areas. Several years ago, they opened some pop-up pantries at area churches and currently offer a mobile site on the last Saturday of every month at a local church in Kettering.

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Best Buddies at Miamisburg HS creates lifelong friends

It is standard nowadays for students with special needs and disabilities to be integrated into regular classrooms. But this integration doesn’t always fix the issue of some students feeling isolated and alone, without true friendships.

Olivia Taylor, 17 and a senior at Miamisburg High School set out to change that a few years ago, when she approached her teacher, Amanda DiGiovanna, about the issue.

“I realized that some students with developmental disabilities had a hard time fitting in and making and keeping friends,” Taylor said. “I wanted everyone to feel included.”

ANALYSIS: 3 takeaways from Bengals’ win over Jets

Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

After slow starts led to losses in the first two games, the Cincinnati Bengals changed the narrative in Week 3.

Cincinnati scored on the opening drive and never trailed in a 27-12 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bengals finally got the offense going early, and the defense upped its game to get more pressure on the opposing quarterback and to earn four takeaways.

The first win of the season comes ahead of a quick turnaround to Thursday’s home game against the Miami Dolphins, as the Bengals carry some momentum into an opportunity to get back to .500.

