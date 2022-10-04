5 local trauma survivors to be reunited with hospital doctors, nurses

From a survivor of the Oregon District mass shooting to a survivor of a car accident over 20 years ago, Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center tonight will be honoring five local trauma survivors during the center’s annual trauma survivors celebration.
At this event, Miami Valley Hospital will recognize five of their former patients for overcoming odds on their journey to recovery, along with reuniting those survivors with the doctors, nurses, and first responders who helped them along the way.
The honorees include:
Travis Osborne, who went out to celebrate the 30th birthday of his friend Logan. What started out as dinner in the Oregon District unfortunately ended with a mass shooting unfolding in the midst of his celebration. Osborne was hit by gunfire and ended up in the Emergency Department of Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma center. This is where he spent the next five days in and out of surgery, while grieving the loss of his friend.
Neesha Allen, who was involved in a car crash in September 2020. Allen’s life was turned upside down in a matter of seconds. Dayton Fire and EMS responded to the scene where they worked quickly to extricate Allen from the mangled car. The accident scene was less than five miles from Miami Valley Hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Center, and Allen was quickly transported by ground to be evaluated by the Trauma Team.
Chasity Rettig, who, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest two years ago. Rettig was initially taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for care but later transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center.
Cathy Peters, who suffered injuries from a farming accident. On Dec. 16, 2021, Peters was finishing up farm duties before she started her work day as a dental hygienist. As she was finishing up, high winds brought down a stack of hay bales, pinning Peters underneath. This same weather pattern kept Peters from being transported by aircraft. With the teamwork of Versailles EMS and Careflight Air and Mobile, Peters was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center’s Level III Trauma Center, where she received an initial evaluation and stabilization. She was then transported by Careflight’s Mobile Intensive Care Unit to Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center for the significant injuries she sustained.
Renae Eshleman, who suffered injuries from a car accident years ago and still remembers the work the Trauma Team did for her. Eshleman is a social worker in Miami Valley Hospital’s Emergency Department, and she suffered her traumatic injuries from a car accident 20-plus years ago. On the 20-year anniversary of her accident, Eshleman felt compelled to reach out to Miami Valley Hospital’s Trauma Program to express her gratitude for the care she received and for the path she was led to through her experience. Because of Eshleman’s experience, she is able to serve her own patients with empathy and compassion.
