5 local trauma survivors to be reunited with hospital doctors, nurses

Chasity Rettig, who, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest two years ago. Rettig was initially taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for care but later transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center.

Cathy Peters, who suffered injuries from a farming accident. On Dec. 16, 2021, Peters was finishing up farm duties before she started her work day as a dental hygienist. As she was finishing up, high winds brought down a stack of hay bales, pinning Peters underneath. This same weather pattern kept Peters from being transported by aircraft. With the teamwork of Versailles EMS and Careflight Air and Mobile, Peters was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center’s Level III Trauma Center, where she received an initial evaluation and stabilization. She was then transported by Careflight’s Mobile Intensive Care Unit to Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center for the significant injuries she sustained.

Renae Eshleman, who suffered injuries from a car accident years ago and still remembers the work the Trauma Team did for her. Eshleman is a social worker in Miami Valley Hospital’s Emergency Department, and she suffered her traumatic injuries from a car accident 20-plus years ago. On the 20-year anniversary of her accident, Eshleman felt compelled to reach out to Miami Valley Hospital’s Trauma Program to express her gratitude for the care she received and for the path she was led to through her experience. Because of Eshleman’s experience, she is able to serve her own patients with empathy and compassion.