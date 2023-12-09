5 people injured in 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 in Dayton

A white 1997 Honda Accord was heading west on U.S. 35 at 55 mph in the second lane and while at the South Perry Street exit, the driver “failed to stop with in the assured clear distance ahead,” the report stated.

The vehicle collided with the rear of a white 2004 Chevrolet Suburban while in the second lane and “was stopped in traffic at the South Perry Street exit.”

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a passenger was possibly trapped at some point.

For the Honda Accord, the driver had suspected minor injuries while the passenger had suspected serious injuries. Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital via transport.

In the second vehicle, the driver had no injuries while a second passenger had suspected serious injuries. Two additional occupants including a child had minor injuries suspected. They were all transported to Miami Valley Hospital as well.

The roadway has since reopened.