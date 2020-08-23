5 things to know about coronavirus: Schools see positive cases, Ohio passes 114,000 cases

Today is Sunday, August 23 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Schools are seeing positive cases as students return
As local schools and universities have returned to classrooms and campuses, students and staff have tested positive for coronavirus. The University of Dayton, for example, reported a dozen more coronavirus cases within 24 hours for a total of 25 cases, ahead of classes resuming on Monday, while Lebanon High School reported three students testing positive in the first week.
Ohio passes 114,000 cases, over 1,600 new cases reported today
There have been 114,165 cases and 3,975 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio as of Saturday, August 22 according to the Ohio Department of Health. A total of 1,119 new cases and 20 new deaths have been reported today.
Ohio’s assisted living facilities to get baseline tests
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that the state would launch a statewide testing initiative for more than 765 assisted living facilities at no cost to the facilities. The testing would involve saliva testing of all staff and residents, and would provide a baseline to measure and track the spread of the coronavirus in assisted living communities. DeWine said that the program required 100% participation, so the state would require all facilities to participate.
A local pumpkin farm is not opening for the 2020 season
Windmill Farm Market in Springboro will not open this season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic an announcement on the company’s website said.
“The ongoing difficulties caused by Covid 19 and our concern for the health and safety of our customers and employees have left us no choice but this one,” their website stated. “We have begun making great plans for our 2021 season and look forward to seeing all of you next year.”
DeWine says performance theaters will be allowed to reopen soon
Gov. Mike DeWine released guidelines for performing arts theaters and said that they will be allowed to reopen soon.
Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes will be signing a reopening order, but details are still being worked on, DeWine announced in a release issued Friday.