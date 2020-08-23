X

5 things to know about coronavirus: Schools see positive cases, Ohio passes 114,000 cases

The University of Dayton Band Camp finished their three day camp Friday August 21, 2020. The University of Dayton's marching band is called the pride of Dayton.
The University of Dayton Band Camp finished their three day camp Friday August 21, 2020. The University of Dayton's marching band is called the pride of Dayton.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News | 56 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

Today is Sunday, August 23 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Schools are seeing positive cases as students return

As local schools and universities have returned to classrooms and campuses, students and staff have tested positive for coronavirus. The University of Dayton, for example, reported a dozen more coronavirus cases within 24 hours for a total of 25 cases, ahead of classes resuming on Monday, while Lebanon High School reported three students testing positive in the first week.

Explore3rd Lebanon student tests positive for coronavirus in first week
ExploreMadison Schools student tests positive for coronavirus, staffer quarantined
ExploreMiami reports 12 COVID-19 cases during first week of classes
ExploreUD reports 12 more COVID-19 cases on campus

Ohio passes 114,000 cases, over 1,600 new cases reported today

There have been 114,165 cases and 3,975 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio as of Saturday, August 22 according to the Ohio Department of Health. A total of 1,119 new cases and 20 new deaths have been reported today.

ExploreCoronavirus: 114,165 cases, 3,975 deaths in Ohio

Ohio’s assisted living facilities to get baseline tests

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that the state would launch a statewide testing initiative for more than 765 assisted living facilities at no cost to the facilities. The testing would involve saliva testing of all staff and residents, and would provide a baseline to measure and track the spread of the coronavirus in assisted living communities. DeWine said that the program required 100% participation, so the state would require all facilities to participate.

ExploreAll Ohio assisted living facilities to get baseline saliva tests

A local pumpkin farm is not opening for the 2020 season

Windmill Farm Market in Springboro will not open this season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic an announcement on the company’s website said.

“The ongoing difficulties caused by Covid 19 and our concern for the health and safety of our customers and employees have left us no choice but this one,” their website stated. “We have begun making great plans for our 2021 season and look forward to seeing all of you next year.”

ExploreCoronavirus: Windmill Farm Market closed for 2020 season

DeWine says performance theaters will be allowed to reopen soon

Gov. Mike DeWine released guidelines for performing arts theaters and said that they will be allowed to reopen soon.

Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes will be signing a reopening order, but details are still being worked on, DeWine announced in a release issued Friday.

ExploreDeWine: Performance theaters will be allowed to reopen soon

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.