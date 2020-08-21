3rd Lebanon student tests positive for coronavirus in first week

The district said there were 41 students quarantined after a student tested positive on Wednesday, and the first student on Tuesday. The tests were taken before school started Monday, but the students came to school, Lebanon Schools Superintendent Todd Yohey said earlier.

The high school will not close, but any student or teacher identified as someone who had close contact with the student will be notified by the school or Warren County Health District to quarantine at home for 14 days, Yohey stated in a letter sent Friday to parents and guardians.