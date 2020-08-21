3rd Lebanon student tests positive for coronavirus in first week

A Lebanon High School student is the third in the district to test positive for the coronavirus in the first week of the new school year.
The district said there were 41 students quarantined after a student tested positive on Wednesday, and the first student on Tuesday. The tests were taken before school started Monday, but the students came to school, Lebanon Schools Superintendent Todd Yohey said earlier.
The high school will not close, but any student or teacher identified as someone who had close contact with the student will be notified by the school or Warren County Health District to quarantine at home for 14 days, Yohey stated in a letter sent Friday to parents and guardians.
“Your child’s health is of the utmost importance. The school system, in coordination with the Warren County Health District, is working to provide a low risk environment for the students and staff while continuing to offer excellent education opportunities,” Yohey wrote.
Other steps that will be taken include thoroughly sanitizing the classroom, school, or bus if applicable.
Students and staff who remain in the affected classroom(s) may be checked for fever and other symptoms at the beginning of each day and at midday.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, headache, shortness of breath or breathing difficulty, fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
For more information about the coronavirus, including prevention, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.