5 things to know about coronavirus: UD reports growing case numbers, Montgomery County back up to ’level 3′

Today is Sunday, August 30 and here are five things to know today about the coronavirus pandemic.
University of Dayton reports 116 new cases on Friday
The University of Dayton on Friday reported 116 new positive COVID-19 cases.
It was the second day cases were in the triple digits in the first week of the fall semester, though Friday’s case number was down 32 from the 148 positive cases reported Thursday.
Montgomery County moved up to a Level 3 alert on Friday
Montgomery County was the only county to move up to level 3 “red alert” status in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Clark County dropped down to level 2, Preble County remained at level 3 and the remainder of the Miami Valley stayed at level 2, Gov. Mike DeWine reported during his Thursday briefing on the coronavirus.
Ohio passes 121,000 cases, 4,000 deaths
There have been 121,340 cases and 4,126 deaths reported in Ohio as of Saturday, August 29, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,216 new cases were reported today.
A total of 114,911 cases and 3,842 deaths have been confirmed. There were a total of 21 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, raising the total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,288. A total of six new intensive care unit admissions have been reported, raising the total admissions since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,952. The state estimates that 101,185 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Violent crime has gone down in Montgomery County in the past three months
“What we are seeing is really this significant decline. Over the last three months, every single violent crime category is in the negative,” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said. “This is remarkable. It’s a significant shift in safety in the last three months.”
The drop is made even more significant because summer months are usually when Dayton police see a higher rate of violent crime.
A bar in Riverside was cited for liquor violations
Oddbody’s Music Room in Riverside was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption, the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
The Riverside Police Department referred a case to OIU for a violation they observed on Saturday, August 22 at 12:12 a.m. Officers visited the premises and observed a concert. Inside, patrons were consuming alcoholic beverages, a release stated.