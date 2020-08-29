Coronavirus: 121,340 cases, 4,126 deaths in Ohio

There have been 121,340 cases and 4,126 deaths reported in Ohio as of Saturday, August 29, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,216 new cases were reported today.
A total of 114,911 cases and 3,842 deaths have been confirmed. There were a total of 21 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, raising the total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,288. A total of six new intensive care unit admissions have been reported, raising the total admissions since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,952. The state estimates that 101,185 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
As some colleges and universities in the region prepare to start classes, the University of Dayton extended its remote learning until Sept. 14 because of a jump in COVID-19 cases on campus.
As of Friday evening, UD, which has been conducting random surveillance testing, reported 496 active cases. Most other area institutions have not reported any cases on their campuses because they either haven’t started classes or, such as Wright State University, are not randomly testing students. Cedarville University has reported one case.
Surveillance testing is not necessary at WSU because 70% of classes are online and a large number of students are commuters, said Seth Bauguess, university spokesman. Wright State’s campus footprint is significantly smaller as dorms are half filled, he said.
The small percentage of students who are on campus are encourage to get tested if they feel ill, Bauguess said.