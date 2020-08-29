Coronavirus: 121,340 cases, 4,126 deaths in Ohio

A total of 114,911 cases and 3,842 deaths have been confirmed. There were a total of 21 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, raising the total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,288. A total of six new intensive care unit admissions have been reported, raising the total admissions since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,952. The state estimates that 101,185 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

As some colleges and universities in the region prepare to start classes, the University of Dayton extended its remote learning until Sept. 14 because of a jump in COVID-19 cases on campus.