5 things to know about the coronavirus: Ohio sees over 1,200 new cases Sunday, Lebanon High School notifies parents of case

As the weather gets colder, outdoor dining becomes more difficult to maintain

Dayton-area restaurants struggling to survive a pandemic that has been especially cruel to their industry are about to lose one of the few remaining lifelines sustaining their businesses: Patio and outdoor seating.

But some are not going down without a fight — even when their opponent is Mother Nature, who rarely loses.

Some restaurant owners are looking for ways to extend the outdoor-dining season with heaters and tents and any other means they can find to keep customers coming to their restaurant patios. Others would love to be able to take similar steps — but say they just don’t have the money.

Indoor visitations at nursing homes may resume next week

Face masks, visitation logs and coronavirus screenings are all part of an amended health order allowing nursing home and assisted living centers to resume indoor visitations starting Monday.

Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed off on the order Thursday, which lays out the guidelines for facilities if they decide to begin indoor visits again.

Lebanon High School notified parents of reported cases on Friday

Lebanon City Schools notified parents on Friday of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Lebanon High School.

The school district’s letter to parents, signed by Superintendent Todd Yohey, spells out a variety of next steps.

Yohey’s letter said any student or teacher who had close contact with the COVID-infected person (within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more) will have to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Meanwhile, affected areas of the school will be sanitized, and students and staff who remain in the affected classroom may be checked for fever and symptoms twice a day.