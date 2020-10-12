5 things to know about the coronavirus: Ohio sees over 1,200 new cases Sunday, Lebanon High School notifies parents of case

Today is Monday, October 12 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
DeWine pleads Ohioans to wear masks after Ohio hits a new case record on Friday
As Ohio set a record high for COVID-19 cases reported in a day on Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine pleaded with Ohioans during an impromptu visit to Dayton to wear face masks and avoid large gatherings lest their actions affect the ability of businesses and schools to stay open.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,840 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The previous record was 1,733 cases reported on July 30.
Over 1,200 new cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday
There have been 168,749 cases and 4,999 deaths reported as of Sunday, October 11, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,291 new cases and two new deaths were reported today.
A total of 158,959 cases and 4,691 deaths were confirmed by the state. An estimated 143,123 people have recovered, the state reported. A total of 44 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing total hospitalizations to 16,399. A total of three new intensive care unit admissions, bringing the total admissions since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,428.
As the weather gets colder, outdoor dining becomes more difficult to maintain
Dayton-area restaurants struggling to survive a pandemic that has been especially cruel to their industry are about to lose one of the few remaining lifelines sustaining their businesses: Patio and outdoor seating.
But some are not going down without a fight — even when their opponent is Mother Nature, who rarely loses.
Some restaurant owners are looking for ways to extend the outdoor-dining season with heaters and tents and any other means they can find to keep customers coming to their restaurant patios. Others would love to be able to take similar steps — but say they just don’t have the money.
Indoor visitations at nursing homes may resume next week
Face masks, visitation logs and coronavirus screenings are all part of an amended health order allowing nursing home and assisted living centers to resume indoor visitations starting Monday.
Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed off on the order Thursday, which lays out the guidelines for facilities if they decide to begin indoor visits again.
Lebanon High School notified parents of reported cases on Friday
Lebanon City Schools notified parents on Friday of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Lebanon High School.
The school district’s letter to parents, signed by Superintendent Todd Yohey, spells out a variety of next steps.
Yohey’s letter said any student or teacher who had close contact with the COVID-infected person (within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more) will have to quarantine at home for 14 days.
Meanwhile, affected areas of the school will be sanitized, and students and staff who remain in the affected classroom may be checked for fever and symptoms twice a day.