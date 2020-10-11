X

168,749 cases, 4,999 deaths from coronavirus reported Sunday

Public Health - Dayton Montgomery County hosted free pop-up coronavirus testing at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Monday, July 20, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

There have been 168,749 cases and 4,999 deaths reported as of Sunday, October 11, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,291 new cases and two new deaths were reported today.

A total of 158,959 cases and 4,691 deaths were confirmed by the state. An estimated 143,123 people have recovered, the state reported. A total of 44 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing total hospitalizations to 16,399. A total of three new intensive care unit admissions, bringing the total admissions since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,428.

ExploreStruggling restaurants are about to lose one of their last lifelines: outdoor dining

Dayton-area restaurants struggling to survive a pandemic that has been especially cruel to their industry are about to lose one of the few remaining lifelines sustaining their businesses: Patio and outdoor seating.

But some are not going down without a fight — even when their opponent is Mother Nature, who rarely loses.

Some restaurant owners are looking for ways to extend the outdoor-dining season with heaters and tents and any other means they can find to keep customers coming to their restaurant patios. Others would love to be able to take similar steps — but say they just don’t have the money.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.