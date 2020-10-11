168,749 cases, 4,999 deaths from coronavirus reported Sunday

A total of 158,959 cases and 4,691 deaths were confirmed by the state. An estimated 143,123 people have recovered, the state reported. A total of 44 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing total hospitalizations to 16,399. A total of three new intensive care unit admissions, bringing the total admissions since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,428.

Dayton-area restaurants struggling to survive a pandemic that has been especially cruel to their industry are about to lose one of the few remaining lifelines sustaining their businesses: Patio and outdoor seating.