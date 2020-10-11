Lebanon notifies families of COVID case at high school

Lebanon City Schools notified parents on Friday of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Lebanon High School.
The school district’s letter to parents, signed by Superintendent Todd Yohey, spells out a variety of next steps.
“The CDC states that a single case of COVID-19 will not likely warrant closing the entire school,” Yohey wrote. “If your student is identified as a close contact, you will be notified by the school or the Warren County Health District (WCHD).”
Yohey’s letter said any student or teacher who had close contact with the COVID-infected person (within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more) will have to quarantine at home for 14 days.
Meanwhile, affected areas of the school will be sanitized, and students and staff who remain in the affected classroom may be checked for fever and symptoms twice a day.
From Sept. 7 through Oct. 4, Ohio Department of Health data showed Lebanon schools had reported two student cases of COVID-19 and one staff case. That’s significantly fewer than several other Warren County districts, as Springboro and Mason had each reported more than 20 cases, and Franklin was in double-digits.
School officials reminded families that the best preventive steps are good hand-washing, staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering when in public and practicing social distancing.