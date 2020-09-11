5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New state health director backs out, 9 items still in short supply

It is Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
New Ohio health director quits before she starts
Gov. Mike DeWine’s pick for Ohio’s next health department director said she did not want the job just hours after DeWine announced that she would be the successor to Dr. Amy Acton, who resigned abruptly in June amid heavy criticism regarding her orders that shut down a large part of the Ohio economy.
Butler, Montgomery counties remain at level 3
Both Butler and Montgomery counties, which remain at red level 3 for coronavirus risk, have cases influenced by local universities, Gov. Mike DeWine said, However, there also small outbreaks at workplaces and long-term care facilities.
When will Ohio release first school-based COVID-19 data?
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new order from Ohio Department of Health interim director Lance Himes, spelling out reporting recommendations and requirements for positive coronavirus tests tied to schools.
9 items still in short supply after 6 months of pandemic
Disinfecting wipes remain the Holy Grail of grocery items these days, but they are still extremely difficult, if not impossible to find.
Springboro High School student tests positive
The district sent a “Notification of Exposure” letter to the families of students who had contact with the infected student and said those who did not receive a letter and were not contacted by the school or health department were not exposed.