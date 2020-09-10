Here’s when Ohio’s first school-based COVID-19 data will be released

ODH data released Thursday showed that Ohioans age 0-19 made up 11% of the state’s COVID cases in both June and July, but 16% in August, and 23% in the first nine days of September.

Local schools have varied in their public reporting of positive coronavirus tests. Lebanon, Oakwood, Huber Heights and some other districts have quickly notified the general public when students or staff have tested positive.

Dayton Public Schools has not publicized any positive tests, but Athletic Director Victoria Jones said at a late August school board meeting that four athletes in the district tested positive during the summer.

The new state order says ODH “shall publish aggregate weekly and cumulative case data by school … or school district, including a breakdown by students and staff, every Thursday.”

Ohio Department of Health press secretary Melanie Amato confirmed that the first school-related COVID-19 report will be released by ODH on Sept. 17.

Amato said the data will be available on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website, likely on the COVID-19 dashboard portion of the site, although she said specifics are stilling worked out.

ODH did not immediately answer a question on whether the weekly school report would only include cases since Sept. 8, or whether it would go back further in time.