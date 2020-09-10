Coronavirus: Montgomery, Butler counties remain at level 3

At University of Dayton in Montgomery County, cases have started to decrease in the last few days, with less than 40 cases reported in the last three days.

Though Clark County remains at level 2, it is starting to see cases increase, partially due to cases at Wittenberg University, said DeWine.

There have been more than 70 cases reported at the university this week.

Cases are dropping in Preble County despite its status as a red county. The governor said if cases continue to decrease at the same rate it could be a level 2 county by next Thursday.

As flu season approaches, health officials are concerned that getting coronavirus and the flu could be deadly for Ohioans, DeWine said.

He encouraged anyone who is able to get flu vaccine, especially essential workers, senior citizens and pregnant women, whose flu shot can protect their babies after their born.

The governor, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted all received flu shots during the press conference to stress the importance of the vaccination.

More than 1,100 cases of coronavirus were reported in Ohio Thursday, the first time the daily cases number passed the 1,000 mark this week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 134,086 total cases and 4,354 deaths reported in the state throughout the pandemic. Thirty deaths were reported in the last day.

Hospitalizations increased by 81, bringing the total to 14,164. There were 16 ICU admissions reported in the last day, bumping the total up to 3,070.

Starting next week school districts will begin reporting student and staff cases to local health departments every Tuesday. The data will be passed on to state health officials and be shared on the Ohio coronavirus website every Thursday.