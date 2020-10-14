5 things to know about the coronavirus today: To-go cocktails and antigen tests

It is Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Bars and restaurants can sell cocktails to-go after the pandemic
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill to allow bars and restaurants to sell drinks with carryout orders permanently, even after the pandemic has ended. Carryout alcoholic drinks were approved in early April by executive order to help bars and restaurants stay in business during the coronavirus shutdown.
DeWine again pleads with Ohioans to wear masks
In Tuesday’s coronavirus news briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine said that he knew that Ohioans are tired of him imploring them to wear masks, keep their distance and avoid crowds, but that wouldn’t stop him from asking again. DeWine predicted that if 85% of Ohioans wear masks in the coming winter months, the state will avoid big outbreaks that would cause school and business closings.
Health officials warn of possible outbreaks of preventable diseases
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, a decrease in children’s wellness visits has health officials concerned about possible outbreaks of preventable diseases like whooping cough and measles. Officials stressed that pediatricians' offices are safe, and urged parents and guardians to continue to bring children in for wellness visits.
Ohio to give antigen tests to colleges and nursing homes
State officials said that they would be giving Ohio colleges and universities thousands of coronavirus antigen tests to help implement screening guidelines. The tests are available after the federal government bought 150 million Abbott BinoxNOW tests, though Gov. DeWIne cautioned that antigen tests have a level of false positives and negatives.
Troy forfeits playoff game after football player tests positive
Troy High School will forfeit its playoff game against Edgewood after a player tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will be quarantined, and the school district said that it is working closely with Miami County Public Health.