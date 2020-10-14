5 things to know about the coronavirus today: To-go cocktails and antigen tests

Bars and restaurants can sell cocktails to-go after the pandemic

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill to allow bars and restaurants to sell drinks with carryout orders permanently, even after the pandemic has ended. Carryout alcoholic drinks were approved in early April by executive order to help bars and restaurants stay in business during the coronavirus shutdown.

DeWine again pleads with Ohioans to wear masks

In Tuesday’s coronavirus news briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine said that he knew that Ohioans are tired of him imploring them to wear masks, keep their distance and avoid crowds, but that wouldn’t stop him from asking again. DeWine predicted that if 85% of Ohioans wear masks in the coming winter months, the state will avoid big outbreaks that would cause school and business closings.