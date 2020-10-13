Troy forfeits playoff game after positive COVID-19 test

“Troy City Schools have worked closely with Miami County Public Health,” Troy announced, “and, per their order, the Troy varsity and junior varsity football teams will be quarantined for the appropriate amount of time.”

No. 9 seed Troy (5-2) was scheduled to play at No. 8 Edgewood (4-3) in the second round of the Division II, Region 8 playoffs. With the forfeit, Edgewood advances to play No. 1 Winton Woods (6-0) or No. 17 Xenia (2-5) on Oct. 23.