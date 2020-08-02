5 Things to know today about the coronavirus

It is Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 and these are the five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Ohio has passed 92,000 cases, 3,500 deaths
There have been 92,087 cases and 3,515 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio as of Saturday, August 1, according to the Ohio Department of Health. A total of 928 new cases were reported today.
87,218 cases and 3,246 deaths have been confirmed by the state. A total of 10,857 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic. 67,319 people are presumed to have recovered.
Dayton MetroParks are offering kits to help kids explore nature
Discover, act, share and protect. Conservation Kids do all that and have fun at the same time. But the popular Five Rivers MetroParks program has shifted gears in recent months as a result of the pandemic and is now offering program kits instead of in-person programs.
The Conservation Kids Discovery Kits are part of the MetroParks’ larger Program Kit now being offered to the community.
The Dayton International Airport is facing layoffs
Two airlines that fly out of Dayton International Airport have announced plans to lay off a total of nearly 280 workers in what is shaping up to be the bleakest time for aviation in perhaps decades.
PSA Airlines and Air Wisconsin have informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that they intend to lay off 230 and 50 of their Dayton employees, respectively, by fall. The duration of the layoffs at this point is unknown.
Schools are delaying the first day of classes to create training time
When to start school has become a big question of back-to-school season, and many communities are still making changes.
Numerous Dayton-area schools have delayed their first day of classes to allow time for staff training — health/safety training in places where students are returning in person, and technology training where districts are starting the school year with online learning.
The Preble County Fair is open with a few changes
“Some of the fairs have done a very good job, but at this point it has become increasingly clear that we cannot have a regular, safe fair in the Ohio summer, the COVID summer, of 2020,” DeWine said at his Tuesday news conference. Less than a week before the Preble County Fair was set to begin, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine mandated all county fairs after July 31 must be junior fairs only.
The Preble County Fair began yesterday and runs through Aug. 8.
“A week ago I was told we could do a full fair,” said Clinnie Stevenson, president of the Preble County Agricultural Society.