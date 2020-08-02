5 Things to know today about the coronavirus

Explore MetroParks offering kits to help kids explore nature

The Dayton International Airport is facing layoffs

Two airlines that fly out of Dayton International Airport have announced plans to lay off a total of nearly 280 workers in what is shaping up to be the bleakest time for aviation in perhaps decades.

PSA Airlines and Air Wisconsin have informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that they intend to lay off 230 and 50 of their Dayton employees, respectively, by fall. The duration of the layoffs at this point is unknown.

Schools are delaying the first day of classes to create training time

When to start school has become a big question of back-to-school season, and many communities are still making changes.

Numerous Dayton-area schools have delayed their first day of classes to allow time for staff training — health/safety training in places where students are returning in person, and technology training where districts are starting the school year with online learning.

The Preble County Fair is open with a few changes

“Some of the fairs have done a very good job, but at this point it has become increasingly clear that we cannot have a regular, safe fair in the Ohio summer, the COVID summer, of 2020,” DeWine said at his Tuesday news conference. Less than a week before the Preble County Fair was set to begin, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine mandated all county fairs after July 31 must be junior fairs only.

The Preble County Fair began yesterday and runs through Aug. 8.

“A week ago I was told we could do a full fair,” said Clinnie Stevenson, president of the Preble County Agricultural Society.