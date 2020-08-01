Coronavirus: 92,087 cases, 3,515 deaths in Ohio

87,218 cases and 3,246 deaths have been confirmed by the state. A total of 10,857 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic. 67,319 people are presumed to have recovered.

Yesterday, a total of 1,500 cases were reported in a day and on Thursday, July 30, a total of 1,733 new cases were reported. Yesterday, a total of 47 deaths were reported, a high number compared to the 21 day average of 22 deaths per day.