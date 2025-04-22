6 apartments damaged during Troy fire; No injuries reported

A person at Hook Elementary School reported flames were visible on the second floor of the building, according to a spokesperson for the city of Troy.

Firefighters and Troy police confirmed no one was inside the 12 apartments.

Crews found a fire on an exterior wall extending into the attic and extinguished it.

Six apartments had damage from fire, smoke or water, the city said. The Red Cross was requested to help residents.

No injuries were reported.

Piqua, Covington and Tipp City firefighters also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.