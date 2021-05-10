4 children taken to hospital after two-car crash in Harrison Twp.

Four children were taken to local hospitals Monday evening following a crash in Harrison Twp.
Six medics were called to the two-car crash reported at 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Free Pike.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Two crash victims were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and one victim went to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. It was not clear to which hospital a fourth crash victim was taken, a dispatch supervisor said.
The severity of injuries is not immediately known but crews on scene said none appeared life-threatening.
Credit: Jim Noelker