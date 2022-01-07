Hamburger icon
$60M manufacturing, distribution facility to be built in Lebanon

Lebanon City Council is expected to approve the sale of 45.4 acres of land in the city-owned Columbia Business Park to Premier Packaging, LLC of Louisville, Ky. later this month. The company is planning to construct two buildings for manufacturing and distribution as part of the $60 million project. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON
Lebanon City Council is expected to approve the sale of 45.4 acres of land in the city-owned Columbia Business Park to Premier Packaging, LLC of Louisville, Ky. later this month. The company is planning to construct two buildings for manufacturing and distribution as part of the $60 million project. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

Local News
By , Staff Writer
29 minutes ago
Premier Packaging operation estimated to create 80 new jobs; city council vote likely Jan. 25.

A national company is planning to purchase 45.4 acres of land in Lebanon for a new manufacturing and distribution facility at the Columbia Business Park, along Interstate 71 just south of the Ohio 48 exit.

Premier Packaging, LLC of Louisville, Ky., is purchasing the property to build a $60 million facility that will consist of two buildings for manufacturing and distribution.

In his staff report, city Development Director Jason Millard said Phase 1 of the project will be the construction of a 277,000 square-foot distribution center, with construction tentatively to begin in the second quarter of 2022.

Phase 2 of the project, a 205,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, is planned for construction in the third quarter of 2023.

Once the new buildings are completed, it will result in the creation of 80 new jobs and the retention of 49 existing jobs that will move to Lebanon, Millard said.

He said the project’s associated annual payroll is estimated at more than $6.8 million.

City Manager Scott Brunka said Premier Packaging is currently leasing a facility in Mason, and is building the new facility to expand their operations. He said the final details for the project are being completed and he expects Lebanon City Council to consider the final agreement and land purchase at its Jan. 25 meeting.

The economic development agreement also includes the city constructing a new public street for access to the proposed facility from Columbia Road. The cost of the new roadway is estimated at more than $1.23 million and will be offset by grants totaling $650,000 from JobsOhio and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Millard said the construction of the new roadway will also provide access to the city-owned Spurling Farm property, which is being marketed for development.

Premier Packaging, LLC is a national manufacturer and distributor of packaging for the e-commerce, technology, manufacturing, medical, and food industries. The company operates shipping and production facilities in 38 states, Canada and Mexico, according to its website.

“The city of Lebanon has over 800 acres of land available for development in our multiple business parks,” Brunka said.

However, after the land purchase by Premier Packaging is completed, there will be 15 acres left in the Columbia Business Park, he said.

Michael Merman, chief financial officer for Premier Packaging, said the company has had a facility in Mason for the past five years to serve its markets in Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky.

“It just made sense to expand there because its been a good business environment for us and the employee market has been great,” Merman said.

The privately held company recently acquired JIT Packaging in Lebanon, which manufactures corrugated packaging for the automotive, heavy machinery and e-commerce industries.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

