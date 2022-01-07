$60M manufacturing, distribution facility to be built in Lebanon

He said the project’s associated annual payroll is estimated at more than $6.8 million.

City Manager Scott Brunka said Premier Packaging is currently leasing a facility in Mason, and is building the new facility to expand their operations. He said the final details for the project are being completed and he expects Lebanon City Council to consider the final agreement and land purchase at its Jan. 25 meeting.

The economic development agreement also includes the city constructing a new public street for access to the proposed facility from Columbia Road. The cost of the new roadway is estimated at more than $1.23 million and will be offset by grants totaling $650,000 from JobsOhio and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Millard said the construction of the new roadway will also provide access to the city-owned Spurling Farm property, which is being marketed for development.

Premier Packaging, LLC is a national manufacturer and distributor of packaging for the e-commerce, technology, manufacturing, medical, and food industries. The company operates shipping and production facilities in 38 states, Canada and Mexico, according to its website.

“The city of Lebanon has over 800 acres of land available for development in our multiple business parks,” Brunka said.

However, after the land purchase by Premier Packaging is completed, there will be 15 acres left in the Columbia Business Park, he said.

Michael Merman, chief financial officer for Premier Packaging, said the company has had a facility in Mason for the past five years to serve its markets in Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky.

“It just made sense to expand there because its been a good business environment for us and the employee market has been great,” Merman said.

The privately held company recently acquired JIT Packaging in Lebanon, which manufactures corrugated packaging for the automotive, heavy machinery and e-commerce industries.