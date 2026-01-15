7 Brew Coffee drive-thru planned for Linden Avenue in Riverside

The 0.42-acre site is situated south of U.S. 35 and east of Woodman Drive.

The developer plans to demolish the existing building on site prior to construction of a new 790-square-foot coffee shop.

A six-foot privacy fence will be installed around the site’s perimeter, plans show.

The site is currently the location of The Catering House by Christopher’s, formerly Christopher’s Restaurant.

Owned by Dave Krites, Christopher’s Restaurant announced plans last year to suspend traditional restaurant service, and the facility now hosts private parties and meal events.

Krites said this week that, pending finalization of the sale of the Linden Avenue site to 7 Brew developers, The Catering House will officially transition its operations to 3425 Valley St. in Dayton, a property also owned by Krites which currently operates as a full-service event venue called The GEM by Christopher’s.

Specific details about the business’s future operations will be released within the next month as plans are finalized, Krites said.

Arkansas-based 7 Brew Coffee is a drive-thru-only franchise that has opened — or is planning to open — several stores in the Miami Valley, including Springfield, Huber Heights, Springboro, West Chester Twp. and others.

In addition to specialty coffees, 7 Brew offers a variety of teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes, as well as the company’s own branded energy drinks.