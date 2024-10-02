Warehouse 4 coffee shop plans to expand in Dayton region, next location in Beavercreek

“The location was great to be honest,” said regional manager Travis Tarter. “We saw a lack of shops like ourselves specifically in that area — places that are not only offering coffee, but offering breakfast options, house made baked goods, everything like that. We didn’t see a lot going on especially on that side of the exit.”

Warehouse 4 is in the midst of wrapping up drawings with an architect and hope to get contractors inside the building to do things like HVAC, plumbing and electrical in the next month or so.

“One thing we want to make sure we do is give the stores we currently have enough attention because we are growing pretty rapidly as a business,” Tarter said.

After opening the Beavercreek location, Warehouse 4 plans to open a new shop at least every couple of years.

The Beavercreek coffee shop will be a little under 3,000-square-feet, holding almost double the amount of seating compared to the Kettering location. The menu will be consistent with the other locations offering coffee and espresso-based beverages, tea, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, bagels, yogurt and oatmeal. The coffee shop will also have a lunch menu with hot and cold sandwiches and salads.

“Dayton has a lot of great coffee shops for sure, but I don’t think anybody is doing everything under one roof to the extent that we are,” Tarter said.

The new location will have a drive thru, as well as an outdoor patio.

This will be the coffee shop’s third location in the Dayton region and fourth overall.

Warehouse 4 opened its first location at 335 S. Dixie Drive in Vandalia in 2013, followed by its Kettering location at 3131 Wilmington Pike in 2020. The coffee shop also has a location in Searcy, Arkansas on the outskirts of Harding University that opened in 2022.

Warehouse 4 aims to be a community-driven coffee shop with customer service at the core of who they are.

MORE DETAILS

The coffee shop plans to hire 20 to 25 people about three months prior to opening. For more information, visit warehouse4coffee.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@warehouse4coffee).