7-Eleven: Will take to 2022 to ‘finalize’ future of Enon-based Speedway

It will take until 2022 to “finalize” how resources of Enon-based Speedway will be dealt with, a media representative of Speedway’s new owner, 7-Eleven Inc., told the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun Tuesday.
“We are still working hard to finalize details for the future of the organization and expect this process to last well into 2022. We will provide updates as they become available,” a media representative said in response to questions from this news outlet.
The company offered no other immediate information.
The 7-Eleven convenience store chain said late last week it had closed on a $21 billion acquisition of Findlay-based Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Speedway chain, a purchase of nearly 4,000 stores across 36 states, even though members of the Federal Trade Commission had publicly expressed misgivings about the deal.
Now, Speedway’s future in Ohio is not clear.
In February, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said state leaders were then confident that Speedway would not diminish its corporate headquarters presence in the Clark County community.
“We believe that will not reduce the presence of the (corporate) footprint that is in ... Enon,” Husted said at the time, referring to what was then an ongoing acquisition process.
Representatives of Marathon and Speedway either declined to comment or did not respond to inquiries at that time.
Before the pandemic, Speedway, one of the largest convenience store chains in the country, had as many as 1,200 employees working on the Enon campus and about 40,000 employees nationally.
Follow-up questions were sent to state officials Tuesday.
7-Eleven in a statement said that it was working with FTC staff and believed that by divesting itself of 293 stores, anti-competitive concerns had been addressed.
The five member FTC body has one vacant seat.
“7-Eleven will continue to work with them (FTC officials) to ensure that 7-Eleven meets its obligations under the negotiated settlement,” the company said in a statement.