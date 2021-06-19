7 events this week to make you reflect, celebrate and laugh

“The Revolutionists” is presented through July 5. Show times are 8 p.m. June 23 through 25, 2 and 8 p.m. June 26 and July 3, 2 and 7 p.m. June 27 and July 4, and 7 p.m. June 28 through July 2. Cost: $25. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

An exhibition of work by Curtis Barnes, Sr. is on display at the Contemporary Dayton at its new home at the Dayton Arcade. LISA POWELL / STAFF

3) The Contemporary

The Contemporary Dayton, which recently moved to its new gallery space in the Dayton Arcade, 25 W. Fourth St., has three exhibitions currently on display. “Love & Peace” by Curtis Barnes Sr., Cauleen Smith’s “Remote Viewing” and “Grids & Abstracts” by Zachary Armstrong, which all opened on April 30, will be on display through July 17.

The Contemporary is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free. Visit www.thecontemporarydayton.org.

4) Skillet

Presenting streaming concerts in drive-in theaters became a common occurrence after the coronavirus shutdowns in March 2020. A variation on that approach is groups actually using those outdoor theater spaces for in-person performances, which is happening at Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Harrison Twp., on Tuesday, June 22.

The Christian rock band Skillet is performing that night along with special guests Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at dusk. Cost: $88 to $175 per carload of up to six people. Visit www.etix.com.

5) Waynesville Street Faire

Waynesville Street Faire is normally a massive two-day event but this year the village has scaled back the celebration out of safety concerns. The annual event will be held once a month from June to September and will feature more than 40 artisans and street vendors selling arts and crafts, antiques and other items.

The first installment is on Main Street in Waynesville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Waynesville Street Faire returns on July 17, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11. Cost: Free. Visit www.waynesvilleshops.com.

6) Celtic Fest Ohio

Celtic Fest Ohio returns to Renaissance Park, 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville, on Saturday, June 19. The musical lineup includes Father, Son & Friends, the Drowsy Lads and Dulahan. Florida-based Off Kilter will close out the festival with a 9:30 p.m. set.

The one-day event also features the McGovern Irish Dancers, Columbus Celtic Dancers, Celtic Academy of Irish Dance and other groups. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Cost: $15 to $50. Visit www.celticfestohio.com.

7) ‘The Roommate’

“The Roommate,” Jen Silverman’s dark comedy about the intersecting lives of two middle-aged women, is the latest streaming production from Dayton Theatre Guild. K.L. Storer directs the play starring Linda Donald as Sharon, a recently divorced woman in search of a roommate, and Melissa Kerr Erstgaard as Robyn, a woman searching for a fresh start.

“The Roommate” is streaming Thursday, June 24 through Sunday, June 27. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with 3 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Cost: Streaming passes are $12.50. Call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguild.org.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.