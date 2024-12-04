84-year-old dead after fire at Darke County farm

An 84-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon following a fire at a Darke County farm.
An explosion was reported with a person trapped shortly before 1:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of Day Road in Patterson Twp., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said that early investigation found that there was not an explosion, but there was a small fire inside a shop area at the family-owned farm.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office was joined at the scene by Osgood Fire and Rescue, the Darke County Coroner’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
