84-year-old dead after fire at Darke County farm

Explore Trotwood teen charged with murder of man shot multiple times

The sheriff’s office said that early investigation found that there was not an explosion, but there was a small fire inside a shop area at the family-owned farm.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office was joined at the scene by Osgood Fire and Rescue, the Darke County Coroner’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.