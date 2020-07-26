84,073 cases of coronavirus, 3,307 deaths reported in Ohio

A total of 79,573 cases and 3,049 deaths are confirmed by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,199 people have been hospitalized and 2,444 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit. The state estimates that 58,465 people have recovered.

Last Thursday, a mask order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine went into effect for the entire state as the new reported cases per day had grown to over 1,600 on Friday, July 17. The 21 day reported case average is 1,282 new cases per day.