84,073 cases of coronavirus, 3,307 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 84,073 cases of coronavirus and 3,307 deaths reported in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There are a total of 889 new reported cases in the past 24 hours.
A total of 79,573 cases and 3,049 deaths are confirmed by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,199 people have been hospitalized and 2,444 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit. The state estimates that 58,465 people have recovered.
Last Thursday, a mask order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine went into effect for the entire state as the new reported cases per day had grown to over 1,600 on Friday, July 17. The 21 day reported case average is 1,282 new cases per day.
Masks must be worn at all times when indoors at a location that is not a residence, outdoors when unable to keep maintain six feet of social distancing from those not in your household and when waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation such as a taxi, car service or private ride share company.