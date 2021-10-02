$8.8M Oakwood Schools Foundation effort aims to expand arts education

The project would renovate the building’s art area for “a new Visual Arts Center that includes new classrooms, and an open art gallery to showcase and celebrate student, alumni and community art,” foundation records state.

The plan also calls for updating the auditorium with acoustical and video enhancements, theatrical lighting and equipment upgrades.

The goal for the campaign is to begin the project next summer and complete it in 2023, according to the foundation.

The campaign’s timing complements the school district’s master facilities plan, officials said.

The foundation called it “a significant educational enhancement” that was “identified by the community as paramount and one that could attract significant private support from current friends and residents of the Oakwood community, and Oakwood parents and alumni both local and across the country.”