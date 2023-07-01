9 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton region in July

Family-friendly musicals, a Shakespeare comedy and the return of Dayton’s only senior theatre troupe are among notable productions happening across area stages and screens in July.

‘Good’

July 9, The Neon

In this National Theatre Live production of C.P. Taylor’s political drama, David Tennant (”Doctor Who”) plays as an ordinary man swept into the Nazi regime. “As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.” 4 p.m. Sunday at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. $12.50. neonmovies.com.

‘Children of Eden’

July 13-23 Epiphany Lutheran Church

Margo Russ directs and choreographs this biblical musical featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (”Wicked”) about parents, children and faith. Songs include “Let There Be,” “The Spark of Creation,” “Lost in the Wilderness” and the gorgeous title number. 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. $13-$18. More info: https://www.epiphanydayton.org/.

‘Women on Fire’

July 14-16, Young at Heart Players

Young at Heart Players, founded by Fran Pesch, returns with the regional premiere of Irene O’Garden’s “Women on Fire,” a series of 12 monologues exploring the breadth of women’s issues with humor and wisdom. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Tickets are only available for purchase (cash or check only, no credit cards) at the door. $12-$15. More info: youngatheartplayers.com

‘Grease’

Through July 16, Brookville Community Theatre

The familiar gang at Rydell High is back for friendship, feuds and romance. Songs include “Summer Nights,” “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “Born to Hand Jive.” Performances are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Brookville Community Theatre, 770 Arlington Rd. $17. More info: https://thebct.org/#

‘The Comedy of Errors’

July 16, Springfield Summer Arts Festival

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s free Shakespeare in the Park tour comes to Springfield. This farcical play concerns a family separated in a shipwreck that reunites when two sets of identical twins find themselves in the same place at the same time with the same face decades later. What follows is a series of mistaken identity, love triangles and misadventure. 8 p.m. at Veterans Park Amphitheater, 250 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield. More info: fhttps://www.springfieldartscouncil.org/fest23/

‘Oklahoma!’

July 16, 19, The Neon

Celebrate the 80th anniversary of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s groundbreaking musical. In this acclaimed 1998 National Theatre production, Hugh Jackman stars as Curly. Songs include “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top” and the exuberant title tune. 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. $12.50. More info: neonmovies.com.

‘The Sound of Music’

July 21-23, Dayton Playhouse/Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra

Dayton Playhouse and Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. Songs include “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and the title number. $15-$40. More info: www.arbogastpac.com.

‘Power in the Blood’

July 22, Dayton Playhouse

Sarah Bewley’s “Power in the Blood,” 1993 winner of the Dayton Playhouse FutureFest, will be performed Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave. Jennifer Lockwood directs. The evening will also serve as a fundraising event for the 2024 Dayton Playhouse FutureFest. $20. More info: daytonplayhouse.com.

‘Cinderella’

Through Aug. 6, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical features songs such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible” and “A Lovely Night.” “Cinderella” returns to La Comedia for the first time since 2010. Matinees: Thursday, Friday and Sunday: Evenings: Thursday–Sunday. 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79 More info: lacomedia.com