9 things to do: Montgomery County Fair, Air Show, Red, White and Brew and more

2) Montgomery County Fair

The Montgomery County Fair is another major area event that is back in a big way after being canceled for 2020. The fair, which features 4-H shows, children’s activities, drag racing, demolition derby and other attractions, returns to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton, Sunday through Saturday, July 11 through 17.

Gates are open from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Special admission prices for veterans, seniors and first responders on July 13. Cost: $10. Children younger than 6 admitted free. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance to help reduce lines and help prevent the spread of COVID. Call 937-224-1619 or visit montcofair.com.

3) Kyshona Armstrong

South Carolina native Kyshona Armstrong studied classical music performance and music therapy at the University of Georgia. However, her career really took off after moving to Nashville in 2014 and turning her focus to her own distinctive brand of rootsy R&B. Her latest album, “Live from The Sanctuary,” was released in March. The 2021 Eichelberger Concert Series presents Armstrong live at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9. Cost: Free. Visit www.levittdayton.org.

Dayton's Quin Cotton scores on a single by Victor Ruiz for a 3-0 Dragons' lead in the first inning Wednesday night. Cotton started the scoring with a two-run double. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

4) Dayton Dragons

The Dayton Dragons carried its winning ways into July, with a record of 30 wins and 23 losses come out of the Independence Day weekend. The team hopes to extend that positive streak in a homestand against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, July 13 through 18. Games begin at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The stadium returned to full capacity on June 8. The Dragons return to Day Air Ballpark to take on the Lake County Captains July 27 through Aug. 1. Cost: $9 to $44 single-game tickets. Call 937-228-2287 or visit www.milb.com/dayton.

5) R&B Hot Summer

On, Friday, July 9, the Summer Music Series at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, presents the first of three R&B Hot Summer Nights concerts. Cincinnati-based Natural Progression is on the bill for a performance in the pavilion from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost: Free. The R&B Hot Summer Nights series also features Joslyn & the Sweet Compression on Aug. 13 and LYD on Aug. 27. Visit www.metroparks.org.

6) Downtown Adventure

There are plenty of reasons to get out and explore downtown Dayton, whether it’s to dine out with friends, zip through the streets on a rented scooter or take a casual stroll alongside the Great Miami River. However, if you’re looking for a different urban experience, AES Ohio Summer in the City has an event that could fit the bill. On Saturday, July 10, interested parties can log onto the smart phone app Roamli to search of clues during Downtown Adventure. The urban scavenger hunt is from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is open now. Cost: $10 per team. Visit www.downtowndayton.org.

7) Music and ice cream

Independence Day has come and gone but that doesn’t mean it’s too late for some wholesome all-American summer entertainment. As such, the organizers of the Star City Concert Series has expanded its program on Sunday, July 11 to include an Ice Cream Social. The event, at Riverfront Park, 3 N. Miami Ave., Miamisburg, at 6:30 p.m. features performances from the USAF Flight One Band and hometown opener Star City Community Band. Cost: Free. Lawn chair and blanket seating. Call 937-866-8999 or visit playmiamisburg.com.

8) Red, White and Brew

Sticking with the Independence Day theme, the fourth annual Red, White and Brew festival will take place Saturday, July 10, in The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ front parking lot near the main entrance. The festival is free to attend. The Kids Zone features free activities for kids and The Beer Garden will feature beers from local brewers including Warped Wing Brewing Company, Lock 27 Brewing and Branch & Bone Artisan Ales. There will also be food trucks. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and end with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek. Visit mallatfairfieldcommons.com and click on Events.

The Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lake continues today, July 9, and Saturday, July 10. CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

9) Country Concert at Hickory Hills

Just a reminder that the Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lake continues today, July 9, and Saturday, July 10. The massive annual event, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021, takes place at Hickory Hills Lake, 7103 Ohio 55, Fort Loramie.

Headliners Alan Jackson and Jason Aldean will perform alongside more than two dozen other acts. Music begins daily at 5 p.m. Cost: Single-day tickets are $129 for Friday, $147 Saturday. Two-day passes for Friday and Saturday are $249. Call 937-295-3000 or visit www.countryconcert.com.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.