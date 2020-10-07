911 call: Man shoots at car after driver honks at him to get out of the way

A man shot at a car Monday night as the driver honked at him to get out of the roadway.
A woman called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. about the shot fired at the car while they were driving down Wyoming Street near Wayne Avenue in Dayton.
“He was just walking down the middle of the street and we tried to blow our horn to get him out of the way because he was walking back and forth, and he walked up to the door … and shot my mother’s car. Oh my god,” a woman told a dispatcher.
The women, ages 53 and 33, were able to drive away from the man — who they said had his hands in his hoodie and had his hood pulled up before he shot out the back window The women were not injured, but were shaken, they told the dispatcher.
Multiple Dayton police officers responded to the area for several incidents linked to the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Darius Chavey Grooms, who was arrested in the 700 block of Wyoming Street.
After shooting out the car window, Grooms reportedly robbed several people at gunpoint.
Police were able to seize a gun when they arrested Grooms, who is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and theft.
Grooms is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court.