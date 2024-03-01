93,000 pounds of raw meat shipped to restaurants recalled

According to the FSIS, the problem was discovered after the company received complaints from four restaurants that the meat had a chemical taste. On investigation, the company said its mineral oil supplier sent them a drum of non-food-grade mineral seal oil labeled as food grade mineral oil, and the non-food-grade oil was applied to food contact surfaces.

The FSIS said that there haven’t been any reports of adverse reactions from eating the meat.

Restaurants with the meat in their refrigerators or freezers are urged not to serve them, but to throw them away or return them.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact MF Meats President Doug Neckers by calling 716-483-4050 or by emailing info@mfmeats.com.